Data Economy - Defining data centres and cloud 24/7Data|Economy

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Inspur, DDN join to speed global HPC adoption

By João Marques Lima Published: 14:32, 17 January, 2017 Updated: 14:32, 17 January, 2017

Oil and gas, life sciences, financial services, academia and other industries are to be targeted thought the new cooperation.

China-based Inspur has signed a deal with DataDirect Networks (DDN) to speed adoption of supercomputing solution worldwide.

The joint sales and marketing agreement will see the two companies provide solutions based on DDN’s storage platforms integrated with servers, networking, software and services provided by Inspur.

The jointly-marketed systems will allow customers to infrastructure solutions from a single source.

The companies hope to build on their past experience within the market of HPC. Inspur, for example, has proven capabilities in HPC R&D, system design, manufacturing, deployment, operation, service and maintenance of the most advanced petascale supercomputers.

Inspur offers complete HPC software, hardware and professional services for application development.

Inspur claims its HPC and Deep Learning solutions have contributed to solving some the world’s most complex scientific, engineering and data analysis problems.

DDN and Inspur will target several key industries with their joint solutions, including oil and gas, life sciences, financial services and academia.

Larry Jones, DDN’s partner manager for the Inspur relationship, said: “DDN is delighted to expand our work with Inspur globally and to build upon the joint success we have achieved in China.

“DDN’s leadership in massively scalable, high-performance storage solutions, combined with Inspur’s global data centre and cloud computing solutions, offer customers extremely efficient, world-class infrastructure options.”

Vangel Bojaxhi, worldwide business development manager, Inspur Technologies, said: “Inspur has worked closely with DDN on projects across China for many years, and we are excited to expand our collaboration with DDN to deliver joint solutions to customers worldwide.

“Together, we offer customers some of the most effective and compelling HPC, Deep Learning, Big Data and Cloud Computing solutions in the market.”

More News

CITIC Telecom CPC eyes expansion in Russia, Eastern Europe, Central Asia with Linx Telecommunications acquisition

By João Marques Lima Published: 13:06, 3 February, 2017 Updated: 13:06, 3 February, 2017

Submarine cables, data centres and network operations all transferred to CITIC Telecom CPC as part of the deal.

CITIC Telecom International CPC has concluded the acquisition of the telecommunication business of Amsterdam-based Linx Telecommunications B.V..

CITIC Telecom CPC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings, plans to use the acquisition to build out infrastructure and points of presence in the Central Asia, Central and Eastern Europe markets, including regions encompassed by China’s “One Belt, One Road” economic cooperation initiative.

The transaction adds to the CITIC Telecom CPC portfolio of 100 served countries 14 countries and 24 POPs across Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central Asia.

It also includes Linx Telecommunications’ 470 Km submarine fiber network in the Baltic Sea, and its network operations centres (NOCs) in Moscow and Tallinn, Estonia.

In addition, the acquisition encompasses Linx’s data centre in Tallinn, which serves as Estonia’s largest Internet Exchange (TLL-IX).

The infrastructure will be used to expand the business in markets including Russia, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, as well as Kazakhstan and other surrounding countries.

Linx Telecommunications Russian-speaking team members have joined CITIC Telecom as part of the acquisition to help carry out business in the regions.

Xin Yue Jiang, Chairman of CITIC Telecom CPC, said: “One Belt One Road is an important part of our growth strategy. We believe Linx’s acquisition is fully complementing CITIC Telecom’s development strategy of ‘keeping Mainland China as the foundation of our business, with Hong Kong and Macau serving as both base and springboard to accelerate our business expansion internationally and global network coverage’.”

Dr. Tiger Lin, CEO of CITIC Telecom International Holdings, said: “This [acquisition] is a quantum step to foster the Group’s strategic transformation towards mobility and the Internet. It has a clear synergy with the group’s current business in terms of geographical coverage, customer base and service offerings, allowing our customers to enjoy ubiquitous ICT solutions globally.”

CITIC Telecom CPC has worldwide network coverage in over 120 countries with more than 100 POPs, covering the mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Sydney in Australia, London and Frankfurt in Europe, as well as Los Angeles and New York in the USA.

More News

Global IaaS provider opens Hong Kong data centre

By João Marques Lima Published: 23:27, 31 January, 2017 Updated: 23:27, 31 January, 2017

China Unicom hosts PoP at 14,900 sqm facility with connectivity to several regions through land and subsea cables.

The rapid adoption of digital technologies in China, allied to the growing IT infrastructure footprint across the country has won Hong Kong another data centre.

IaaS hosting platform Servers.com has launched its new PoP in the old British colony situated at China Unicom’s data centre.

The Tier III facility, located at Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate measures 14,900 sqm, with possible expansion of up to 37,000 sqm.

It currently offers 4,000 racks overall and connects into mainland China’s backbone network through the Suigang Land cable Transmission System.

International connectivity to other regions of the globe is secured through the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) Cable System, Asia Pacific Gateway (APG), Asia Africa Europe-1 (AEE-1) and other submarine cable systems.

The data centre is also connected to PCCW Global and NTT networks and Servers.com is also a participant of the Hong Kong Internet Exchange (HKIX).

The new location has direct connectivity with Servers.com’s existing data centres in Amsterdam and Singapore.

The Serves.com platform provides automated server infrastructure to small and midsize businesses.

Nick Dvas, Servers.com Chief Operating Officer, said: “The opening of the Hong Kong data centre is a very important step to establishing our position in the Asian market.

“We launched the Singapore data centre in mid-2016 and, based on the success of that centre, we are looking forward to continued growth in the Asian market.

“We are looking forward to providing collaborative customised solutions at cost-competitive rates to the Chinese market.”

More News

Tokyo Stock Exchange takes on Juniper Networks to bulk up economic infrastructure

By João Marques Lima Published: 22:36, 30 January, 2017 Updated: 22:36, 30 January, 2017

138-year-old stock exchange with a market cap of more than $4.3tr scales its network platform to cope with digital-intensive financial workloads.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) has announced it will upgrade its ‘arrownet v2’ network platform with Juniper Networks technology in a move to build out Japan’s economic infrastructure.

‘arrownet v2’ is a network platform responsible for the stock exchange’s proprietary trading system ‘arrowhead’.

The TSE is one of the world’s busiest and Asia’s largest ad Juniper Networks has now been tasked with providing its MX480 3D Universal Edge Router which is expected to enable the TSE to leverage Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) to deliver multiple services over the same network.

The TSE said it expects the move to increase network efficiency, reduce latency and provide “significant cost savings”.

According to a company statement, the MX480 also delivers scale and performance improvements, including a 50% increase in TSE access points and 10Gbps network service delivery to its users.

The universal edge router also supports 40GbE and 100GbE interfaces and system capacity that scales beyond 2.8Tbps.

The MX480 and other previously-deployed Juniper network elements all run the Junos operating system, which provides TSE with network-wide operationally.

The TSE connects to the Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX), the Japan Securities Depository Center (JASDEC) and the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Ryusuke Yokoyama, Executive Officer, IT development, IT Services, Tokyo Stock Exchange, said: “World-class performance, reliability and stability is crucial for our daily operations at the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

“Alongside Juniper, we look forward towards continued support of the Japanese economy, as we build up the networking infrastructure to support those goals.”

Tomohiro Furuya, country manager of Japan, Juniper Networks, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term track record of providing networking infrastructure excellence alongside Tokyo Stock Exchange as we help upgrade and future-proof ‘arrownet v2’.”

More News

Hyland opens private cloud data centres in New Zealand to support SaaS economy

By João Marques Lima Published: Updated: 11:20, 30 January, 2017

Company expands data centre footprint to ten facilities in seven countries as demand for cloud services accelerates bolstered by digital transformation.

Workplace digitalisation and the need for cloud services to do so has led Hyland to open two data centre in New Zealand to boost its private cloud portfolio.

The data centres in Auckland and Wellington have been designed to provide Hyland Cloud to customers in the region and other products such as OnBase, the company’s enterprise content management (ECM) platform delivered as software as a service (SaaS).

The hubs have been built with N+1 redundancy, and keep data localised, with secondary locations and multiple copies.

Patrick Mulcahy, vice president of global cloud services at Hyland, said: “We are expanding our footprint in the region, and with that we bring Hyland’s 13 years of privately managed and secure cloud hosting expertise to both existing and new customers of all sizes and needs.

“By hosting information in the Hyland Cloud, organisations ensure business continuity and are able to eliminate hardware and staffing costs associated with on-premises solutions.”

The New Zealand data centres join Hyland’s eight data centre sites located across seven countries that support more than 700 hosted customers in 26 countries.

In addition to New Zealand, the company runs data centres in the US, Mexico, the Netherlands, the UK (London), Japan and Australia.

The move by Hyland to expand its SaaS cloud services comes as revenues in the SaaS segment are expected to skyrocket over the coming years.

According to IDC, the SaaS is predicted to grow to more than $112.8bn by 2019 at a CAGR of 18.3%, up from Gartner’s estimate of $37.7bn in 201.

Transparency Market Research has gone further ahead and predicts the overall SaaS market to grow to $164.29bn by 2022.

IDC has also predicted that by 2019 in every $4.59 spent on software, $1 will correspond to cloud software models.

More News