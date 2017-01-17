Inspur, DDN join to speed global HPC adoption

Oil and gas, life sciences, financial services, academia and other industries are to be targeted thought the new cooperation.

China-based Inspur has signed a deal with DataDirect Networks (DDN) to speed adoption of supercomputing solution worldwide.

The joint sales and marketing agreement will see the two companies provide solutions based on DDN’s storage platforms integrated with servers, networking, software and services provided by Inspur.

The jointly-marketed systems will allow customers to infrastructure solutions from a single source.

The companies hope to build on their past experience within the market of HPC. Inspur, for example, has proven capabilities in HPC R&D, system design, manufacturing, deployment, operation, service and maintenance of the most advanced petascale supercomputers.

Inspur offers complete HPC software, hardware and professional services for application development.

Inspur claims its HPC and Deep Learning solutions have contributed to solving some the world’s most complex scientific, engineering and data analysis problems.

DDN and Inspur will target several key industries with their joint solutions, including oil and gas, life sciences, financial services and academia.

Larry Jones, DDN’s partner manager for the Inspur relationship, said: “DDN is delighted to expand our work with Inspur globally and to build upon the joint success we have achieved in China.

“DDN’s leadership in massively scalable, high-performance storage solutions, combined with Inspur’s global data centre and cloud computing solutions, offer customers extremely efficient, world-class infrastructure options.”

Vangel Bojaxhi, worldwide business development manager, Inspur Technologies, said: “Inspur has worked closely with DDN on projects across China for many years, and we are excited to expand our collaboration with DDN to deliver joint solutions to customers worldwide.

“Together, we offer customers some of the most effective and compelling HPC, Deep Learning, Big Data and Cloud Computing solutions in the market.”