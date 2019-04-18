April 21, 2019

Google continues its data centre plans in Saudi Arabia despite murder of Khashoggi

By Abigail Opiah Published: 16:47, 18 April, 2019 Updated: 16:48, 18 April, 2019

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia capital

It has been reported that Google has continued its data centre works in Saudi Arabia following a period of quietness after the murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi six months ago.

The New York Times confirmed that Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has major plans for a data centre in the works.

Google had no plans to stop working on its Saudi data centre, which will be its first in the Middle East once completed, and the news of Khashoggi’s killing had not disrupted the company’s plans according to reports.

Last year, reports were circulating that suggested that Google’s parent company Alphabet has its eye on a partnership venture with one of the world’s largest oil companies, Aramco, to aid in the creation of several data centres across the Middle Eastern Kingdom.

Since then, there has been radio silence pertaining the direction in which that deal was heading.

While global outrage built over the highly publicised killing and cover up of Khashoggi, around that time, tech leaders reacted by making a stand by not showing up to Saudi Arabia’s annual investment forum in Riyadh.

Five months prior to the death of Khashoggi, SAP had announced the opening of the first public cloud data centre in Saudi Arabia, which was aimed at supporting the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 digital strategy.

The Kingdom had signed up for true digital transformation and the German business software giant is aiming to help it get there, with its data centre supporting a developing ecosystem in the country.

Tech giant Google is yet to make a formal comment about its data centre venture in Saudi Arabia, however, CEO Sundar Pichai had outlined plans for a $13bn splurge on new data centres and offices across the US, some of them in relatively neglected areas two months ago.

Planning commission decides whether Remington town will house $1bn data centre park

By Abigail Opiah Published: Updated: 13:12, 18 April, 2019

Fauquier is a county in the Commonwealth of Virginia founded in 1759

A public hearing will be taking place today on a proposed data centre park potentially worth over $1bn just north of Remington.

Convergent VA LLC McLean will hear the outcome of Fauquier’s planning commission’s decision to permit approval to construct up to six data centre buildings on 104.3 acres at James Madison Street and Route 29.

Local news outlet Fauquiernow reported that the six data centre buildings, a substation to provide electricity and a 500,000-gallon water storage tank to provide fire suppression, would all sit on top of around one million sq ft of land.

Data Economy reached out to Convergent VA LLC for more details, to which they are yet to respond.

The project would reportedly create around 130 full-time construction jobs and 110 full-time jobs needed to operate the data centre park, according to Convergent VA.

By 6:30pm today, five members of the planning commission will serve as an advisory panel to the county board of supervisors, which has final say on the outcome of the decision made about the data centre park.

The local news outlet also pointed out that if the supervisors approve the rezoning request, 198 vacant single-family home lots would be extinguished, but this figure is subject to change depending on the outcome of the public hearing.

Remington is a small incorporated town in Fauquier County, Virginia, United States, with a small population of around 639 people.

Elsewhere in Virginia, at the start of the year, Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced its plans to expand its data centre operation in Southside Virginia.

The project is Microsoft’s sixth expansion at the facility since 2010 and will allow the company to further enhance its ability to serve customers in the U.S. and across the globe, according to the announcement that was made by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

DataBank announces grand opening of another data centre in Kansas City

By Antony Savvas Published: 15:56, 17 April, 2019 Updated: 16:45, 17 April, 2019

Kansas City

The facility’s opening will feature a football legend and the data centre will solidify the company’s presense in the middle of the country.

DataBank will soon be opening KC3, a tier 3 data centre facility in the growing Kansas City market. The grand opening event, set for 15 May, will feature Eddie Kennison, the former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver.

KC3 is DataBank’s third data centre location in the greater Kansas City area, completing a high-speed optical metro transport ring in a region with growing demands for connectivity. “With private fibre rings linking KC3 to our KC1 and KC2 facilities, plus large carrier hotels in the market, KC3 provides optimal connectivity to the region,” said the company.

The seven-acre campus currently has a 44,000 square foot data centre with 25,000 square feet of raised floor, that can potentially be expanded to over 100,000 square feet of raised floor space. 12MW of total power will eventually be available to the expandable site, with a critical load capability of 4-6MW.

“Kansas City is quite literally at the centre of the country’s growing national market for data centre services and solutions,” said Raul Martynek, CEO of DataBank. “The grand opening of KC3 cements our commitment of providing the highest quality infrastructure solutions and customer support to an area that is home to notable corporate HQs and leading enterprises.”

KC3 offers customers direct access to DataBank’s CloudPlus connectivity platform, as well as a full suite of managed services, disaster recovery and storage offerings.

Earlier this year, DataBank acquired PNC Bank’s data centre in North Fayette Township near Pittsburgh, PA. This marked DataBank’s second data centre in the Pittsburgh market and included a long-term lease with PNC Bank, which became the facility’s anchor tenant. The three-storey facility is 115,000 square feet.

Angola Cables data centre in Brazil is now live

By Abigail Opiah Published: Updated: 10:18, 17 April, 2019

Brazil Architecture

The data centre will cater for the growing demand in content data transmission in the Southern hemisphere.

Telecommunications company Angola Cables has announced the opening of its carrier-neutral data centre, Angonap Fortaleza in Fortaleza, Brazil.

The completed facility is now open for business and offers scalability, continuous connectivity, host and cloud services for local and external entities.

The facility is a primary interconnection point for the region, which will host Angola Cables’ two newest intercontinental submarine cables, SACS (South Atlantic Cable System) and Monet.

“The Angonap Fortaleza facility has far reaching advantages and benefits for CDN’s, IXP’s, OTT’s as well as national and international telecom operators, and content providers seeking to extend and expand their global reach and product offerings from Brazil to the world,” said António Nunes, CEO of Angola Cables.

The company added that the structure of the data centre will accommodate other submarine international cables systems, backhaul providers, content providers and CDNs, including research and academic internet exchange points in Latin America.

This interconnection point will also permit African entities to develop businesses in different regions of Brazil, Latin America and the USA.

According to Angola Cables, the new data centre has been specifically designed to receive more submarine cables landing in Fortaleza, and will provide multiple connection services for any businesses that require high capacity data services to run their modern, internet and technology driven enterprises.

“From an Angola Cables viewpoint, our investment in the Angonap Fortaleza is important in advancing and expanding our business horizons,” added Nunes.

“Other cable systems and customers will have the option to host their data or content via Cloud services or in the data centre directly – with the opportunity to promote their businesses to world markets via our ultra-low latency SACS connection.

“This has many advantages not only in meeting the rising demand for media rich content in the global digital economy, but will improve links for trade, commerce, inter-government co-operation and academic learning on either side of the Atlantic and beyond.”

Construction of the facility began in 2017; now phase I of the new data centre occupies an area of 2100 square metres, with a total area of 9000 square metres available for future expansion.

The facility has an energy redundancy capacity of 12.5 MVA and currently has 1000 scalable racks offering customers a 99.98% service availability standard.

INAP closes big colocation deal with global web advertising platform Taboola

By Antony Savvas Published: 16:59, 16 April, 2019 Updated: 21:38, 18 April, 2019

INAP Operational HQ in Atlanta, US

You may not like the advertising content that Taboola throws at you while browsing, but for many publishers and advertisers it’s what makes the internet a viable market, and it needs a reliable infrastructure to support it.

Internap Corporation (Nasdaq: INAP) has sealed a deal with leading online advertising service firm Taboola for expanded colocation services at its flagship INAP Los Angeles data centre.

To deliver its platform to the world’s leading publishers and advertisers, Taboola requires scalable, high-performance colocation and network connectivity services.

Andrew Day, chief operating officer at INAP, said: “When a customer like Taboola interacts with over a billion people, you need a trusted partner to ensure your network and data centre infrastructure is in good hands.”

INAP’s Performance IP solution, powered by a patented route optimisation engine, automatically directs Taboola’s outbound traffic along the lowest-latency path. At over 100 network PoPs worldwide, Performance IP is said to make around 500m latency-reducing route optimisations every day.

“Taboola is pleased to expand its colocation services to INAP’s Los Angeles data centre,” said Ariel Pisetzky, VP of IT & cyber at Taboola. “INAP’s scalable, high-performance colocation and network connectivity services are an important component for supporting Taboola’s growth as the world’s largest discovery platform. INAP’s support of high density compute allows us to reduce footprint and maximise efficiency of each rack.”

In addition, with Taboola’s headquarters in New York City, and much of its technology team based in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company relies on INAP’s remote hands managed service for routine infrastructure maintenance.

INAP operates in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with around 600,000 square feet of sellable data centre space. Last August, INAP struck a multi-year alliance with Colt Data Centre Services UK to build a new facility in London. In Colt’s Welwyn Garden City campus, north of London, INAP planned to build out a standalone, self-contained Tier 3-equivalent data centre space.

