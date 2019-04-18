Google continues its data centre plans in Saudi Arabia despite murder of Khashoggi

It has been reported that Google has continued its data centre works in Saudi Arabia following a period of quietness after the murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi six months ago.

The New York Times confirmed that Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has major plans for a data centre in the works.

Google had no plans to stop working on its Saudi data centre, which will be its first in the Middle East once completed, and the news of Khashoggi’s killing had not disrupted the company’s plans according to reports.

Last year, reports were circulating that suggested that Google’s parent company Alphabet has its eye on a partnership venture with one of the world’s largest oil companies, Aramco, to aid in the creation of several data centres across the Middle Eastern Kingdom.

Since then, there has been radio silence pertaining the direction in which that deal was heading.

While global outrage built over the highly publicised killing and cover up of Khashoggi, around that time, tech leaders reacted by making a stand by not showing up to Saudi Arabia’s annual investment forum in Riyadh.

Five months prior to the death of Khashoggi, SAP had announced the opening of the first public cloud data centre in Saudi Arabia, which was aimed at supporting the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 digital strategy.

The Kingdom had signed up for true digital transformation and the German business software giant is aiming to help it get there, with its data centre supporting a developing ecosystem in the country.

Tech giant Google is yet to make a formal comment about its data centre venture in Saudi Arabia, however, CEO Sundar Pichai had outlined plans for a $13bn splurge on new data centres and offices across the US, some of them in relatively neglected areas two months ago.