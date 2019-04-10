Google Cloud unveils two cloud regions in Seoul and Salt Lake City

In three years, Google Cloud has opened 15 new regions and 45 zones across 13 countries.

Google Cloud has announced two new cloud regions in Seoul, South Korea and Salt Lake City, Utah, bringing the company’s total number of global regions to 23 in 2020.

Google Cloud customers will be able to use the Seoul region in early 2020, followed by the Salt Lake City region shortly thereafter.

“Each new cloud region is designed for high availability with three zones from the start, and will include our portfolio of key Google Cloud Platform (GCP) products,” said Brad Calder VP Engineering, Technical Infrastructure at Google Cloud.

Seoul will be Google Cloud’s eighth region in Asia Pacific, and will help better serve both local customers looking to expand globally and multinational customers doing business in South Korea.

The addition of Salt Lake City will bring the total Google Cloud regions within the US to six, and this new region will enable the company’s customers in the Silicon Slopes area to run low-latency, hybrid cloud workloads.

Newsletter

Time is precious, but news has no time. Sign up today to receive daily free updates in your email box from the Data Economy Newsroom.

“Google Cloud’s expanding infrastructure in Salt Lake City is a welcome development as our growing business continues to scale to meet the needs of over 250 million customers,” said Dan Tournian, PayPal’s Vice President of Employee Technology & Experiences and Data Centres.

“This new region will enable enhanced availability and performance for our customers, when every millisecond counts.”

Organisations operating in the western US will be able to distribute their workloads across three western regions in the near future. This includes Los Angeles, Oregon, and soon Salt Lake City.

In the coming weeks, the Osaka, Japan region will open to customers, and the Jakarta, Indonesia region is expected to launch in the first half of 2020.

Last month, Google Cloud announced that its new region in Zürich is now live and ready for business following its first announcement back in May 2018.