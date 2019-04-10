April 12, 2019

Google Cloud unveils two cloud regions in Seoul and Salt Lake City

By Abigail Opiah Published: 10:55, 10 April, 2019 Updated: 17:06, 10 April, 2019

Seoul, South Korea

In three years, Google Cloud has opened 15 new regions and 45 zones across 13 countries.

Google Cloud has announced two new cloud regions in Seoul, South Korea and Salt Lake City, Utah, bringing the company’s total number of global regions to 23 in 2020.

Google Cloud customers will be able to use the Seoul region in early 2020, followed by the Salt Lake City region shortly thereafter.

“Each new cloud region is designed for high availability with three zones from the start, and will include our portfolio of key Google Cloud Platform (GCP) products,” said Brad Calder VP Engineering, Technical Infrastructure at Google Cloud.

Seoul will be Google Cloud’s eighth region in Asia Pacific, and will help better serve both local customers looking to expand globally and multinational customers doing business in South Korea.

The addition of Salt Lake City will bring the total Google Cloud regions within the US to six, and this new region will enable the company’s customers in the Silicon Slopes area to run low-latency, hybrid cloud workloads.

“Google Cloud’s expanding infrastructure in Salt Lake City is a welcome development as our growing business continues to scale to meet the needs of over 250 million customers,” said Dan Tournian, PayPal’s Vice President of Employee Technology & Experiences and Data Centres.

“This new region will enable enhanced availability and performance for our customers, when every millisecond counts.”

Organisations operating in the western US will be able to distribute their workloads across three western regions in the near future. This includes Los Angeles, Oregon, and soon Salt Lake City.

In the coming weeks, the Osaka, Japan region will open to customers, and the Jakarta, Indonesia region is expected to launch in the first half of 2020.

Last month, Google Cloud announced that its new region in Zürich is now live and ready for business following its first announcement back in May 2018.

New Zealand’s Super Fund to invest $115m in North American data centres

By Abigail Opiah Published: 18:01, 12 April, 2019 Updated: 18:01, 12 April, 2019

New Zealand skyline

The investment is being made alongside vehicles managed by North American real estate and infrastructure operator CIM Group.

New Zealand’s $41bn Super Fund is set to invest up to $115m in North American data centres to capitalise on the rapid demand for digital infrastructure caused by the growth in data.

The investment includes possible access to certain of CIM’s pipeline of future data centre transactions and its existing portfolio of six data centres at various stages of development and operations.

The existing portfolio is owned through one or more joint ventures with CIM Group’s managed vehicles.

 “Data centres offer strong infrastructure-like returns underpinned by exponential growth in digital data,” said Del Hart, NZ Super Fund Head of External Investments and Partnerships.

“We are seeing increasing customer demand for offsite data centres as enterprises either shift data management to third party providers or move to the cloud.

“Furthermore, by 2021, data volumes are expected to be nearly three times 2016 levels.”

The NZ Super Fund’s investment with CIM is in the provision and leasing of data centre facilities and infrastructure and not in data centre operation.

The data centres are located across North America in San Francisco, California; Toronto, Ontario; Orangeburg, New York; Chicago, Illinois; and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

“As the market demand for flexible data centre space increases, we believe that our portfolio of data centre properties located in key metro markets in North America including New York, Toronto, Chicago, and San Francisco serves both existing technology and enterprise tenants as well as new customers,” said Avi Shemesh, Co-founder and Principal of CIM.

“It provides access to a dense network of fibre providers and trans-continental connectivity to support their evolving business needs.”

The Fund will co-invest alongside CIM Group’s managed vehicles, and the investment will be operated by CIM on behalf of the NZ Super Fund.

The Fund also has a 39% investment in New Zealand information technology company Datacom, which has a network of data centres in New Zealand and Australia.

The New Zealand $41bn NZ Super Fund is a global investment fund established by the New Zealand Government to help pre-fund universal pensions.

Epsilon partners with SEAX to deploy its first PoP in Malaysia

By Antony Savvas Published: 16:27, 11 April, 2019 Updated: 16:36, 11 April, 2019

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The deal with SEAX Singapore will extend the Asia Pacific connectivity reach of Epsilon customers and provide more global connectivity to Malaysian businesses.

Epsilon, the global communications service provider, has partnered with SEAX Singapore to establish its first point of presence (PoP) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The deployment will extend Epsilon’s global reach in the Asia Pacific, enabling its customers and partners to interconnect with an ecosystem of network operators in Malaysia.

The partnership will allow Epsilon’s customers and partners to interconnect at the new PoP using the Infiny by Epsilon software-defined networking (SDN) platform. And service providers and enterprises in Malaysia will gain on-demand access to an interconnected mesh of over 100 data centres, cloud service providers and major internet exchanges (IX) on Epsilon’s global network fabric.

With Infiny, users can provision a suite of connectivity and intelligent communications services via a web-based portal, APIs and mobile apps.

Epsilon’s PoP will be deployed in the Menara AIMS facility in Kuala Lumpur, which is connected to its Singapore network and onwards to international locations. Situated within the central business district in the capital city, the Menara facility is the number one data centre in Malaysia, housing over 40 service providers. The service is slated to be ready from May 2019.

Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO at Epsilon, said: “Malaysia is a rapidly growing economy focused on the transformation of digital infrastructure and ecosystems. With the launch of our new PoP in Kuala Lumpur, our customers and partners can now interconnect with local service providers to support their customers’ growth across the region.”

He said: “We are also bringing new connectivity options for service providers and enterprises in Malaysia to connect regionally and globally on-demand using Infiny. Together with SEAX, we are extending our presence into this dynamic market to supercharge the growth of Malaysian businesses.”

Louis Teng, chief marketing officer at SEAX Singapore, said: “Malaysian enterprises and service providers now have the power of connectivity at their fingertips. They can use Infiny to scale their business operations with on-demand access to Epsilon’s global network fabric. Our partnership with Epsilon reinforces our position as the preferred partner of choice in the region.”

Last month, it was announced that Epsilon had been selected by aamra, a Bangladesh ICT solutions and service provider, to enable its connectivity into the London Internet Exchange (LINX) and Amsterdam Internet Exchange (AMS-IX). With the deal, aamra is using Epsilon’s on-demand connectivity platform to directly access a global ecosystem of internet exchanges.

Huawei Cloud hits one million customers in just two years

By Abigail Opiah Published: Updated: 15:33, 11 April, 2019

Huawei's headquarters is based in Shenzhen, China

Want to know what it feels like to have one million cloud customers?

Just ask Huawei whose president revealed that the Chinese multinational telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics manufacturer hit a significant milestone last week.

Huawei now has one million customers in its cloud service arm, managing to grow that figure in just two years according to reports from Caixinglobal.

According to Zheng Yelai, president of Huawei’s Cloud Business Unit over half of the unit’s income comes from internet companies.

By the end of 2018, Huawei Cloud had launched over 160 cloud services and more than 140 solutions, including HCS, SAP, and HPC.

The company brags about news agencies, social media platforms, law enforcement, automobile manufacturers, gene sequencing organisations, financial institutions, amongst others all being a part of its customer line up.

In addition, 1,500 applications were added to the Huawei Cloud marketplace with offerings from more than 6000 partners.

The company continued to build its presence globally with over 40 availability zones located across 23 geographical regions, ranging from Hong Kong and Russia to Thailand and South Africa.

It was just over a month ago that Huawei Cloud unveiled a new region in Singapore, expanding the reach of its full-stack cloud platform across the Asia Pacific region.

The company said that it plans to develop the Singapore region into one of its “largest regions outside China”.

Despite all the previous controversies surrounding Huawei, the company’s revenue grew by 19.5% in 2018, exceeding $100bn for the first time.

Elsewhere last week, the company announced that it has introduced its new FusionServer Pro intelligent servers during its Taking Computing to New Levels press conference.

The company added that the x86 servers also has intelligent data centre systems for a number of scenarios.

LIVE. Edge Asia kicks off in Singapore to explore the future of edge computing in APAC

By João Marques Lima Published: Updated: 10:36, 12 April, 2019

As data is generated at ever more exponential rates, and globally moves us towards the age of Yottabyte, so compute processing power disperses across enterprise, and cloud resources shift closer to the user.

Massive amounts of data draw compute in, away from the core, which is the Edge. This trend for a more distributed architecture will multiply and expand as the convergence of new technologies and developments such as IoT, 5G, AI, autonomous cars and smart cities, connected things, microdatacenters and Edge facilities, enable new ways of analysing and managing data as well as increasing latency which existing infrastructure would not be able to manage.

With strong market drivers, the shift to Edge represents the most profound change that will impact possibly for decades to come.

Data Economy is live from Singapore, for the first edition of the Edge Congress series in Asia, following two successful events in Austin and Amsterdam.

