June 17, 2020

Aruba S.p.A. announces new PoP in Cogent’s Milan data centre hub

By Abigail Opiah Published: 13:56, 12 March, 2020 Updated: 13:56, 12 March, 2020

Lorenzo Giuntini, CTO of Aruba

Data centre and cloud services company Aruba S.p.A. has announced the activation of a new Point of Presence (PoP) within Internet services provider Cogent’s data centre facility on the outskirts of Milan.

The point of presence will allow Aruba customers to benefit from Cogent’s extensive international network that extends across North America, Europe and Asia through more than 92,000km of intercity fibre and over 56,000km of metro fibre.

This network provides services to over 204 markets and connects 6,840 additional networks, giving its customers access to a wider range of choices, the company said.

Cogent now represents a new Tier 1 option, joining TIM, Fastweb, Wind-Tre, Retelit, Irideos, Planetel and Vodafone.

“This partnership adds great value to our offering. An operator like Cogent, a Tier 1 service provider of international calibre, gives the Global Cloud Data Centre appeal on a global scale and offers numerous benefits to customers thanks to the quality of the internet transit,” said Lorenzo Giuntini, CTO of Aruba.

Peter Menig, Sales Director of Cogent commented: “As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, carrier-neutral connectivity options like the one provided by the Global Cloud Data Center become more important.

“Cogent is pleased to have the opportunity to deliver high-quality IP transit services to Aruba data centre customers.”

Last year, Aruba announced the activation of a Point of Presence in the Milan Internet eXchange (MIX) – among the first in Europe and the largest Italian Internet eXchange in terms of vehicular traffic – directly accessible from the Global Cloud Data Centre.

The agreement provided the addition of new interconnections because of the use of a double fibre route to connect the equipment to Milan.

The company said that this new activation marks the next step in the expansion of the Aruba data centre network, which already has two new data centres arriving within the Global cloud data centre technological campus area.

NTT DATA and Microsoft expand cloud partnership for new digital solutions

By Abigail Opiah Published: 14:23, 17 June, 2020 Updated: 14:23, 17 June, 2020

Yo Honma, president and chief executive officer, representative director, NTT Data

The alliance brings together NTT DATA’s global IT services with Microsoft’s cloud platform, AI technologies, and a suite of productivity tools aimed at helping businesses digitally transform.

NTT DATA Corporation (NTT DATA) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) has announced they are jointly pursuing strategic opportunities as part of the multi-year strategic alliance announced in December with parent company NTT Corporation.

The companies announced an expansion of the alliance with a focus on accelerating enterprise customer’s digital transformation with Microsoft Azure as a preferred cloud solution to help accelerate business and increase workplace productivity.

“NTT DATA is committed to helping enterprises realize their digital transformation,” said Yo Honma, President and CEO of NTT DATA.

“Through this strategic collaboration with Microsoft combining Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform and digital technologies with NTT DATA’s experience and knowledge in delivering IT services, we will provide solutions and services that contribute to accelerating our enterprise customers digital transformation.”

NTT DATA provides business and IT services to clients across industries, including consulting-led IT strategy and managed services, as well as system design, integration, operations, and maintenance. Microsoft technologies that will enable digital transformation on the cloud include Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, and Dynamics 365.

“Through this collaboration, we look forward to combining NTT DATA’s global infrastructure and services expertise across industries with the power of Microsoft Azure and our productivity tools to create new opportunities and value for our clients by helping them to quickly digitally transform their business,” said Alex Simons, Corporate Vice President, ID Program Management, Microsoft.

“Together, we will continue exploring new solutions opportunities and added value for our clients.”

Recently, the company announced it has established Centres of Excellence (CoE) in three advanced technology areas (IoT, Intelligent Automation, Software Engineering Automation) to accumulate knowledge on digital technologies on a global scale as well as train engineers.

NTT Data unveils three global centres for digital technologies

By Abigail Opiah Published: 12:37, 16 June, 2020 Updated: 09:25, 17 June, 2020

Yo Honma, president and chief executive officer, representative director, NTT Data

The development of the CoEs is one of the core activities of NTT DATA’s global digital strategy outlined in its mid-term business plan, fiscal 2019-2021.

NTT DATA Corporation has established Centres of Excellence (CoE) in three advanced technology areas (IoT, Intelligent Automation, Software Engineering Automation) to accumulate knowledge on digital technologies on a global scale as well as train engineers.

The company said the CoEs aim to increase the presence of NTT DATA in seven fields of advanced digital technologies, including four previously established CoEs (AI, Blockchain, Agile/DevOps, Digital Design), and to contribute to increasing global orders received.

One of the strategies set forth in the medium-term management plan “Expansion of global digital offerings” is to expand the number of technology-intensive CoEs, according to the company.

“The CoEs are part of an initiative that utilises NTT DATA’s global network of talent and advanced digital technologies to contribute to the digital transformation of clients by providing knowledge, training, technical support, and assets across the globe,” said the company in a written release.

“Four CoEs have already been established in areas of leading-edge technology: Blockchain, Digital Design, Agile/DevOps, and AI.”

NTT DATA is set to expand activities in the following three areas and establish CoEs for all of the six “Digital Focus Areas” that the company defines as the fields of advanced technology essential for digitization.

NTT DATA also revealed it is undergoing business changes such as the upgrading of factories. With teams across 10 sites in nine countries, NTT DATA will be deploying advanced initiatives in the manufacturing industry and in social infrastructure development in Germany and Italy and on a global basis, starting in Japan.

In the area of Intelligent Automation, the company revealed it has received orders worth more than 10 billion yen per year.

AWS unveils availability of sixth-generation Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud

By Abigail Opiah Published: 12:15, 15 June, 2020 Updated: 12:15, 15 June, 2020

AWS in focus

The sixth-generation Amazon EC2 instances have R6g instances, designed for workloads that process large data sets in memory, such as open-source databases or in-memory caches.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled the general availability of its sixth generation of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances with three new instances powered by AWS-designed, Arm-based Graviton2 processors.

The general purpose (M6g), compute-optimised (C6g), and memory-optimised (R6g) instances deliver up to 40% better price/performance over comparable current generation x86-based instances.

These sixth generation Amazon EC2 instances include M6g instances, designed for general-purpose workloads with balanced compute, memory, and networking, such as application servers, mid-size databases, micro services, and caching fleets.

It also includes C6g instances, designed for compute-intensive workloads, such as high performance computing, batch processing, video encoding, gaming, scientific modeling, distributed analytics, ad-serving and CPU-based machine learning inference.

“Today more than ever, customers are looking for innovative ways to increase performance and reduce cost, and Arm processors have emerged as an exciting and mainstream alternative to x86 processors for a wide variety of existing and emerging workloads,” said David Brown, Vice President, Amazon EC2, at AWS.

“The new Amazon EC2 instances powered by AWS-designed, Arm-based, Graviton2 processors represent a significant generational leap for customers, delivering 40% better price/performance over comparable x86-based instances, and already we’ve seen a broad set of customers embrace them across a wide variety of general purpose, compute optimized, and memory optimised workloads.”

AWS Graviton2 processors also introduced a number of optimisations, features, and capabilities.

AWS Graviton2 processors use 64-bit Arm Neoverse cores and custom silicon designed by AWS, built using advanced seven nanometer manufacturing technology.

M6g, C6g, and R6g instances are built on the AWS Nitro System, a collection of AWS-designed hardware and software innovations that enable the delivery of cloud services with isolated multi-tenancy, private networking, and fast local storage.

Duocast launches PoP in QTS’ data centre in the Netherlands

By Abigail Opiah Published: 12:41, 12 June, 2020 Updated: 12:45, 12 June, 2020

QTS' Groningen data centre QTS' Groningen data centre

Duocast’s presence in QTS’ Eemshaven and Groningen data centres addresses the growing demand for low latency connectivity services in the Netherlands and throughout Europe.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) has announced that Dutch internet service provider Duocast has established a point of presence in QTS’ Eemshaven data centre.

The agreement adds to a growing list of connectivity options for QTS customers in Eemshaven and QTS’ data centre in Groningen where Duocast also has a presence.

Duocast offers a portfolio of Internet and Ethernet services, IP Transit, IoT backbone and dedicated hosting services.

“Duocast is focused on building differentiated national IP and transport networks that exceed customer expectations, with highly flexible and diverse route options,” said Fabian Labohm, Chief Technology Officer, Duocast.

“QTS’ Groningen and Eemshaven data centres are perfect locations for us to epand our presence outside of Amsterdam and we look forward to providing low latency connectivity that further extends QTS’ ability to serve the world’s largest enterprises and cloud platforms.”

QTS’ Groningen and Eemshaven data centres encompass 158,000-sqf of raised floor and 30 gross megawatts (MW) of capacity within QTS’ global footprint.

“QTS is highly focused on rapidly expanding connectivity services in the Netherlands supporting a variety of large enterprise and hyperscale needs,” said Jan Daan (J.D.) Luycks, Managing Director, QTS.

“Duocast is already a key provider for our Groningen customers and we look forward to introducing them to our Eemshaven customer base.”

The 45,000-sqf Groningen facility features 20 existing commercial and government customers, while the 113,000-sqf Eemshaven facility, recently vacated by a large internet company, is expected to be fully recommissioned and to be available later this year.

The facilities are strategically located adjacent to multiple hyperscale customer-owned data centre deployments and in close proximity to several transatlantic fibre cable landings providing access to multiple markets within Europe and North America.

