Aruba S.p.A. announces new PoP in Cogent’s Milan data centre hub

Data centre and cloud services company Aruba S.p.A. has announced the activation of a new Point of Presence (PoP) within Internet services provider Cogent’s data centre facility on the outskirts of Milan.

The point of presence will allow Aruba customers to benefit from Cogent’s extensive international network that extends across North America, Europe and Asia through more than 92,000km of intercity fibre and over 56,000km of metro fibre.

This network provides services to over 204 markets and connects 6,840 additional networks, giving its customers access to a wider range of choices, the company said.

Cogent now represents a new Tier 1 option, joining TIM, Fastweb, Wind-Tre, Retelit, Irideos, Planetel and Vodafone.

“This partnership adds great value to our offering. An operator like Cogent, a Tier 1 service provider of international calibre, gives the Global Cloud Data Centre appeal on a global scale and offers numerous benefits to customers thanks to the quality of the internet transit,” said Lorenzo Giuntini, CTO of Aruba.

Newsletter

Time is precious, but news has no time. Sign up today to receive daily free updates in your email box from the Data Economy Newsroom.

Peter Menig, Sales Director of Cogent commented: “As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, carrier-neutral connectivity options like the one provided by the Global Cloud Data Center become more important.

“Cogent is pleased to have the opportunity to deliver high-quality IP transit services to Aruba data centre customers.”

Last year, Aruba announced the activation of a Point of Presence in the Milan Internet eXchange (MIX) – among the first in Europe and the largest Italian Internet eXchange in terms of vehicular traffic – directly accessible from the Global Cloud Data Centre.

The agreement provided the addition of new interconnections because of the use of a double fibre route to connect the equipment to Milan.

The company said that this new activation marks the next step in the expansion of the Aruba data centre network, which already has two new data centres arriving within the Global cloud data centre technological campus area.

Read the latest from the Data Economy Newsroom: